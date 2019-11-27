Tamil Nadu siblings save Rs 46K for 10 yrs, but all banned notes

India

oi-PTI

By PTI

Coimbatore, Nov 27: Two septuagenarian sisters at nearby Tirupur did petty jobs and hoarded money for 10 years but are bewildered now that their savings, totalling Rs 46,000, are of litte use as the government had demonetised Rs 1000 and Rs 500 currency notes three years ago.

Thangammal, 78, and Rangammal , 75, belonging to Pumalur in Tirupur district of Tamil Nadu had kept aside the money for their medical treatment and funeral. The matter came to light when the two developed health problems and told their relatives that they had saved some money for their treatment.

However, when they brought out the currency notes, the relatives found to their dismay that it was demonetised notes, in Rs 1000 and 500 denominations. Rangammal had saved Rs 24,000 while her elder sibling Thangammal Rs 22,000.

Distressed PMC depositors hold protest at RBI

The sisters, who were doing petty jobs, were not aware of the demonetisation drive in November 2016, relatives said.