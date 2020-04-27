  • search
Trending Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu seals border with Andhra amid coronavirus outbreak to prevent influx of people

    By
    |

    Chennai, Apr 27: In view of the coronavirus situation, the Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh border roads at two key entry and exit points in Vellore district have been sealed by a concrete wall, a day after district collector had issued orders for the same.

    Tamil Nadu seals border with Andhra amid coronavirus outbreak

    The wall built upto a height of three-feet has been constructed at Sainagunta (near Gudiyatham) and Ponnai (Maathandakuppam) check posts on Sunday morning in order to completely stop all vehicular movement from neighbouring Chitoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

    Two-wheelers coming from Andhra Pradesh which was one of the biggest challenges was also not allowed to enter Vellore through these two porous border check posts.

    Tamil Nadu seals border with Andhra

    However, the other four border check posts in Paththalapalli, Paradarami, Christianpet, and Serkadu are kept open.

    According to Vellore district collector, A Shanmuga Sundaram, ''Vehicles carrying essential commodities that ply towards Sainagunta check post will be rerouted via Paradarami check post. While vehicles that will enter Ponnai check post will be rerouted via Christianpet or Serkadu.''

    Tamil Nadu seals border with Andhra

    Meanwhile, those who enter Vellore via Pootuthakku will be quarantined at KGN Marriage Hall near Alamelumangapuram.

    Asked on the reason behind the construction of walls, Vellore District Collector A Shanmuga Sundaram said it was mainly to check unauthorised entry of people like migrant labourers, who use vehicles including buses to enter Tamil Nadu without any valid permission.

    In view of the nation-wide curbs to help prevent the spread of coronavirus, the governments of other States too do not allow people to travel anywhere. Some people, however, get access to vehicles and use them to get into Tamil Nadu taking advantage of crossings tucked away in very remote locations like Synagunda, he told P T I.

    "Since the chances of getting detected at the main border crossing is high, some people tend to use little noticed locations in remote places," he pointed out adding the effort was aimed at preventing unauthorised entry or exit.

    The district collector, to a question, said the walls were a temporary arrangement and built without damaging the roads. Asked if the move will affect usual movement of vehicles between Andhra Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, he said, "the normal traffic is not affected and the main border with Andhra Pradesh (on the Chittoor Road) is open as usual and that check post has all infrastructure to screen people."

    The total number of people who have so far tested positive in the Tamil Nadu stood at 1,885.

    On Saturday, 94 people were discharged following recovery while 66 tested positive, which was the third day of more people getting cured than those who had newly contracted the contagion.

    On April 23, a total of 54 new cases were reported and 90 people were discharged that day and the following day, 72 tested positive and 114 got cured.

    Tamil Nadu seals border with Andhra

    As COVID-19 cases are on the rise in Tamil Nadu, Palaniswami had on April 24 announced a complete shutdown beginning Sunday in Chennai, Coimbatore and Madurai for four days, disallowing grocery shops as well and fully curtailing movement of the public.

    Also, Salem and Tirupur in western Tamil Nadu shall be shut similarly, albeit for three days from April 26, he said while assuring the people that mobile outlets would bring vegetables and fruits would to their doorsteps.

    More BORDER News

    Read more about:

    border tamil nadu andhra pradesh coronavirus vellore

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X