Tamil Nadu records 110 new COVID-19 cases, all linked to Tablighi event

By PTI

Chennai, Apr 01: As many as 110 people who returned to Tamil Nadu from Tablighi Jamaat meet in Delhi tested positive for coronavirus on Wednesday, taking the total cases in the state to 234, a top Health department official said.

This is a quantum jump as the state recorded the highest number of new cases in a single day so far.

Health Secretary Beela Rajesh told reporters here that 110 people hailing from 15 districts of the state have tested positive for the contagion.

All of them had participated in the Delhi religious congregation and the tally of COVID-19 cases in the state now stood at 234, she said.

Around 1,500 people from Tamil Nadu had attended the event last month and of them over 1,131 have returned to the state so far.