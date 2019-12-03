Tamil Nadu Rains: Schools in Sivaganga to remain shut today

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 03: Amid forecast of heavy rainfall in Tamil Nadu, all schools and colleges in Sivaganga have been shut today.

The ongoing heavy to very heavy rainfall activity over Tamil Nadu is very likely to continue for the next two days, said the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday.

"A heavy downpour is expected to batter a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, and Karaikal in the next week," said the weather agency.

The Chennai techie who helped NASA find debris of Vikram Lander

The incessant rains in Chennai over the weekend has claimed the life of 25 people, including 17 who died after a wall collapsed on three houses at Nadur village in Mettupalayam near Coimbatore.

As the North-East monsoon intensifies in the state, nearly 1,000 people have been accommodated in relief camps in Tuticorin, Cuddalore and Tirunelveli districts which bore the brunt of rain fury.

Some low-lying areas in Chennai and nearby Chenglepet and Kancheepuram districts were inundated following the downpour.

Chief Minister K Palanisamy chaired a review meeting with his deputy O Panneerselvam and other cabinet colleagues and senior officials to take stock of the situation.

He issued orders to monitor the reservoirs, many of which are either full or fast filling up.

An official release said eight persons died in various rain-related incidents between November 29 and December 1.

Monsoon fury leaves 25 dead in TN, 1000 people in relief camps

Further, 17 people were killed in a wall collapse in Coimbatore on Monday, taking the total to 25.

As many as 58 head of cattle perished while over 1,700 thatched and tiled roof houses suffered damage.

While the government announced Rs four lakh each to the families of the 17 victims killed in Mettupalayam, Palanisamy ordered due compensation to the kin of the other deceased, the release said.

The monsoon had set in on October 16 bringing widespread rains.

Palanisamy asked officials to ensure preparedness by holding adequate stocks of medicines, food, diesel generators and disinfectants.