    Tamil Nadu rains: Schools, colleges to remain shut today; flood alert issued

    Chennai, Dec 02: Schools and colleges in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry will be shut on Tuesday in view of heavy rain forecast.

    Examinations at Madras University and Anna University, which were scheduled for Tuesday, have been also been postponed, news agency ANI reported.

    Representational Image

    "Due to low atmospheric pressure, there will be heavy and moderate rain in Chennai and widespread rain in coastal Tamil Nadu and Puducherry," Indian Meteorological Department's official said.

    "In the last 24 hours ending 8.30 am on Sunday, Sathankulam in Tuticorin district recorded maximum of 19 cm of rainfall followed by Cuddalore 17 cm, Tirunelveli 15 cm, Kancheepuram 13 cm, " he told reporters here on Sunday. He said light to heavy rainfall may occur over the next 24-48 hours.

    "Places like Ramanathapuram, Tirunelveli, Tuticorin, Vellore, Tiruvallur, Thiruvannamalai districts may receive very heavy rainfall in the next 24 hours," he said.

    Rains lash many parts of TN, more forecast; one dead in Chennai

    To a query, he said the rainfall recorded since October 1 was 39 per cent which was three per cent higher than the rain received during the setting of the monsoon.

    Chennai Corporation has set up a helpline to air issues including water-logging and tree fall during the heavy rains.

    Locals can also dial 04425384520 and 04425384530 or Whatsapp 9445477205 for any rain-related complaints.

    Rains lashed many parts of Tamil Nadu and neighbouring Puducherry with the North-East monsoon triggering a heavy spell in the last 24 hours claiming one life in the state capital, even as the Met office predicted more showers in the next two days.

    Story first published: Monday, December 2, 2019, 0:03 [IST]
