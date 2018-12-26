Tamil Nadu: Pregnant woman contracts HIV after blood transfusion

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Dec 26: A pregnant woman in Tamil Nadu has reportedly contacted HIV after the blood of a donor, who had the virus, was given to her to treat anaemia at a government hospital in Sattur, Tamil Nadu.

The incident came to light when the blood donor voluntarily informed the lab technicians at the Sivakasi Government Hospital, where he had made the donation, after learning he had tested positive for HIV.

The 23-year-old was pregnant with her second child and admitted to the government hospital in Sattur when she was found to be anaemic. During the course of the treatment, she was given a blood transfusion with HIV positive blood by accident. The woman has since tested positive for HIV. Health officials said the services of a lab technician, a counsellor and the blood bank's medical officer had been terminated.

District Medical Deputy Director Manoharan has ordered a re-test of all blood samples collected and stored in 10 government blood banks and four private blood banks.

The human immunodeficiency virus (or HIV) causes acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. The virus attacks the body's immune system and causes people to succumb to secondary infections. HIV is primarily transmitted through sexual contact or needle sharing.

HIV virus is usually transmitted through sexual intercourse, infected blood and from an infected mother to the baby in her womb or through breastfeeding.