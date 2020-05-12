  • search
    At third spot, TN overtakes Delhi in number of COVID-19 cases

    New Delhi, May 12: Tamil Nadu has recorded its highest-ever single day increase, with almost 800 new COVID-19 cases on Monday. The state also outstripped Delhi to take the third position in caseload of novel coronavirus in the country. According to the health Ministry, the southern state has now 8,002 confirmed cases.

    Representational Image

    Now, only Maharashtra and Gujarat have more confirmed cases than Tamil Nadu, which has seen its numbers rise rapidly in the last few days. The numbers increased rapidly after the discovery of the Koyambedu market cluster in Tamil Nadu's Chennai which contributed more than 2,000 cases so far.

    On Monday, Tamil Nadu also reported six deaths which is also the highest the state had ever reported on a single day.

    India discovered a total of 3,596 new cases on Monday, which was 774 less than the previous day's tally. The number of confirmed cases in the country also crossed 70,000-mark and stood at 70,744.

    In Maharashtra, as many as 1,230 new cases were registered on Monday, about 700 less than what it was on Sunday when it almost touched the 2,000 figure mark. Meanwhile, it can be seen that Maharashtra's daily numbers have been fluctuating, anywhere between 400 and 1,900.

    In Gujarat, the numbers are at a much more sedate rate. In the last 13 days, it has reported between 300 and 400 cases every day, except on May 5 when it added 441, its highest so far.

    Read more about:

    X