    Tamil Nadu notifies 21 govt hospitals for COVID-19 treatment

    Chennai, Apr 03: The Tamil Nadu government has notified as many as 21 State-run hospitals including the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital here, one of the oldest institutions in the country as designated hospitals for treating coronavirus patients.

    All the four government run medical college hospitals here, the TN Government Multi Specialty hospital at Omandurar Estate, the RGGGH, Stanley Medical College hospital and the Kilpauk Medical College hospital will cater to Chennai, and adjoining districts of Tiruvallur, Kancheepuram and Chengelpet.

    Besides the hospitals here, the government medical college hospitals in 16 other districts including Madurai, Tiruchirappalli, Sivaganga, Vellore, Salem, Erode (IRT Perundurai), Thanjavur and Kanyakumari were designated by the government for treatment of COVID-19 patients.

    In Coimbatore, the Government ESI Hospital (GEH) is the designated facility to treat the virus cases and people testing positive from nearby Tirupur and the Nilgiris will also be treated at the GEH.

    A government order said that the government hereby directs that all COVID-19 positive cases shall be referred to the above exclusively designated COVID-19 hospitals as soon as the test results confirm positive, without any delay, duly following all transfer protocols as per guidelines of the Centre.

    All 37 districts shall have thier own exclusive isolation room for admission and treating influenza like illness and severe acute respiratory illness patients, the order said.

    In addition, each district should also have one exclusive facility for quarantine purposes preferably inside the health facility, the government said in its order.

    Story first published: Friday, April 3, 2020, 12:56 [IST]
    X