Tamil Nadu moves Supreme Court against reopening of Sterlite Plant in Thoothukodi

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Jan 2: Tamil Nadu Government has moved the Supreme Court against the order of National Green Tribunal (NGT), which had allowed the re-opening of the Sterlite Copper Plant at Thoothukodi.

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had in December ordered reopening of the Sterlite copper smelter plant at Thoothukudi.

The Tribunal also directed the Sterlite to spend ₹100 crore within a period of three years for welfare of the inhabitants in the area. The action plan prepared for utilisation of the amount be got approved from Ministry of Environment and Forest and, which may also oversee the compliance thereof.

"We allow this appeal, set aside the impugned orders and direct the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to pass fresh order of renewal of consent and authorisation to handle hazardous substances, in the light of above finding, subject to appropriate conditions for protection of environment in accordance with law within three weeks from today. The appellant will also be entitled to restoration of electricity for its operations," the NGT order said.

"Since we have independently held the impugned orders to be non-sustainable and closure to be unjustifiable. The appeal stands disposed of accordingly. All pending applications also stand disposed of by disposing an appeal by the Tamil Nadu government and all pending applications against the reopening," the NGT order said.

On May 23, the TNPCB ordered the closure of the Sterlite plant with immediate effect, and directed Tangedco to disconnect electricity supply to the unit. It issued the order on Wednesday, and subsequently power supply was disconnected this morning, said sources. The decision came two days after 15 people were killed in police firing on anti-Sterlite protesters.