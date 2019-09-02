  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu may host next informal summit between PM Modi, Xi Jinpingin Oct

    By Simran Kashyap
    |

    Chennai, Sep 2: The coastal town of Mamallapuram near here might host the next informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping in October, top government sources said here on Monday.

    The town was "one of the probable" ones that could host the top leaders of the respective countries for the two-day summit, the second informal one, the official said on condition of anonymity.

    Tamil Nadu may host next informal summit between PM Modi, Xi Jinpingin Oct
    Prime Minister Narendra Modi

    "Mamallapuram is one of the probable cities that could host the informal summit between the Prime Minister and the Chinese President," he said.

    Sikh girl to converted to Islam in Pakistan: Memorandum submitted to PM Modi

    While some other Indian cities were also on the list, he did not name them. He did not divulge further details.

    In April last year, Modi and Xi Jinping had held multiple meetings in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, as part of an unprecedented two-day informal summit to "solidify" the India-China relationship.

    Mamallapuram, also known as Mahabalipuram and located on the scenic East Coast Road about 50 km from here, is home to various ancient monuments and temples.

    According to the Kancheepuram district administration website, Mamallapuram is "one of the oldest structural excellence of South India and has been classified as a UNESCO World Heritage Site."

    More NARENDRA MODI News

    Read more about:

    narendra modi xi jinping tamil nadu

    Story first published: Monday, September 2, 2019, 16:32 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 2, 2019
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue