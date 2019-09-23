Tamil Nadu: Man threatens to blow himself up bombs, changes mind after hearing baby’s cry

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Cuddalore, Sep 23: A man threatened to blow himself up using country bombs over a matrimonial dispute but was saved by the presence of mind of a policeman who played on the former's emotions by confronting him with his toddler at a nearby town, police said Sunday.

In a desperate measure to get reunited with his estranged wife, Manikandan put a string of country bombs like a garland around his neck and threatened his family members that he would kill himself.

The young man, who also doused himself in kerosene, finally gave up his bid after gripping moments after a head constable cajoled him to pay heed to the poignant cries of his two-year old child that crawled towards him.

Though he was prevented from blowing himself up, the anguished man told police he had already consumed poison and was rushed to a hospital. The drama unveiled in front of the house of Manikandan, who had got separated from his wife about a year and a half ago and a divorce case was pending in a family court.

Unwilling to separate from his wife, he threatened his family members that he will end his life if he was not reunited with his spouse and tossed the "country bomb garland," around his neck, police said.

When the shell shocked family members and other residents pleaded with him to abandon his plan, the head constable who was going past that area stopped by and alerted his department.

Local residents also feared an explosion may also prove to be hazardous for them as well and cause damage to their tenements.

While a team of policemen arrived on the scene, the head constable brought the child of Manikandan and let it on the ground near its father and pleaded with him to see reason and avoid taking the drastic step.

As the toddler crawled towards him, the man was touched and began sobbing and gave up the plan.

Immediately, the police personnel removed the country bombs and rushed him to a hospital.