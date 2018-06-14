English

Tamil Nadu: Madras HC's Verdict on 18 disqualified AIADMK MLAs likely today

    In what can send political temperatures soaring again in Tamil Nadu, the Madras High Court is likely to deliver its verdict on petitions challenging the disqualification of 18 AIADMK MLAs for siding with TTV Dinakaran today (June 14).

    If the HC quashes the Tamil Nadu assembly Speaker's September 18, 2017, order of disqualifying the 18 MLAs, it could pose some trouble to the Palaniswami government, though the ruling AIADMK is confident that its government would not face any immediate threat to its survival.

    After the disqualification, 18 lawmakers supporting TTV Dinakaran, moved Madras High Court on September 18 challenging the Tamil Nadu Speaker P Dhanapal's order. The lawmakers were then disqualified under 1986 Tamil Nadu Assembly Members party defection law.

    The move had effectively brought down the total strength of the assembly to 215 as against the original strength of 234. With Jayalalithaa's death, the number was reduced to 233. 

    The first bench comprising Chief Justice Indira Banerjee and Justice M Sundar, which had on January 23 last reserved its orders on the petitions by the 18 MLAs challenging their disqualification by the assembly speaker under the anti-defection law, is likely to give the judgment in the afternoon, PTI quoted court sources as saying.

    OneIndia News with PTI inputs

    Story first published: Thursday, June 14, 2018, 2:18 [IST]
