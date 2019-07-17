Tamil Nadu ISIS module: Accused wanted to carry out vehicle attacks in state

New Delhi, July 17: During the investigations conducted into the Tamil Nadu Islamic State module, the National Investigation Agency learnt that the members had planned on carrying out vehicle attacks in the state.

The members arrested told the NIA that they had given instructions to use vehicles, poison and explosives to carry out attacks in various parts of the state.

The NIA arrested the 14 persons after they were handed over to India by Saudi Arabia recently.

These 14 accused were brought in a special aircraft to Chennai where they were produced before Special Judge Senthur Pandian of NIA court in Poonamallee, they said.

The NIA had said it arrested two persons -- Hassan Ali and Harish Mohammed -- in the case on Saturday.

The agency had said it has busted a gang which allegedly conspired, collected funds and made preparations to carry out terrorist attacks in India with the intention of establishing Islamic rule in the country.

It had also held searches in the premises belonging to the three accused located here and at Nagappattinam district in connection with the case.

According to credible information, the accused men, while being within and beyond India, had conspired and conducted consequent preparations to wage war against the Government of India by forming the "terrorist gang Ansarulla", the NIA had said in a release.

A case was registered on July 9, 2019, (Tamil Nadu Ansarulla Case) against Syed Bukhari, a resident of Chennai, and Hassan Ali Yunusmaricar, and Mohammed Yusuffudeen Harish Mohamed, both natives of Nagappattinam, and others, it said.

Various sections of the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, waging or attempting to wage war against India, and terror charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act has been slapped against them.

The NIA conducted searches in Chennai and Nagapattinam in connection with the Islamic State case.