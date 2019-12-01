Tamil Nadu is soon beating Kerala in terms of a highly radicalised state

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Dec 01: Raids by the National Investigation Agency continued in Tamil Nadu in connection with the Islamic State related case.

The raids were conducted in Thanjavur district and Tiruchirapalli city of Tamil Nadu based on warrants issued by NIA Special Court, Ernakulam.

A case was registered against 6 persons from Coimbatore, based on the information that the accused persons and their associates had been propagating the ideology of the ISIS. The intention was to further the ideology of the terror group and also recruit persons into the ISIS.

Further this module had planned on carrying out terrorist attacks in Kerala and Tamil Nadu.

It was also further learnt that these members were following the ideology of the Sri Lankan ISIS leader Zahran Hashim and his associates.

Now, during searches at the houses of two associates of the arrested accused persons, namely Alavudeen resident of Thanjavur and S. Sarfudeen resident of Tiruchirapalli, digital devices including two laptops, six mobile phones, eleven SIM cards, one pen drive, one hard disc, one memory card, five CDs/ DVDs, one axe besides seventeen documents have been seized.

The seized items including the digital devices will be submitted to the NIA Special Court, Ernakulam and the digital devices subjected to forensic examination. The suspects are being examined to ascertain their association with the arrested accused persons besides their involvement in any unlawful activity, intended at furthering the objectives of ISIS.

The radicalisation of Tamil Nadu:

The radicalisation problem in Tamil Nadu is not new. The first known ISIS recruit from India was in fact a resident of Cuddalore. Haja Fakkruddin, it may be recalled had in early 2014 left for Syria through Singapore to be part of the ISIS. This was followed by a series of events related to the group and there was an image on the social media that went viral, in which several youth were seen posing with ISIS merchandise.

The threat of the ISIS has been looming large in the state and there are several pockets where the problem is severe. While looking into Haja's case, it was found that he was radicalised by a Cuddalore based group, .

Haja is not the only operative from Cuddalore to have joined the ISIS. A computer engineer was deported recently from Singapore. He said that it was he who had introduced Haja to this organisation, following which he was radicalised.

During the various searches, literature relating to the ISIS had been found. Speeches of the 20th century Islamist thinker Abul Ala Maududi have been found in the possession of several youth. Further the police have also seized compact discs which had the speeches of radical elements such as Anwar Al Awlaki and Abdul Raheem Green.

