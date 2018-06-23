Tamil Nadu is becoming breeding ground for extremists, says Pon Radhakrishnan

Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan alleged that Tamil Nadu is becoming breeding ground for extremists activities and the state government should act fast before the problem gets out of hand.

Pon Radhakrishnan, told media persons in Chennai, said, "Tamil Nadu is becoming breeding ground for extremists activities,it was visible during Jallikattu protests and I've been saying this for 1½ years but no one took me seriously. Naxal training camps are taking place in hilly areas. Why is govt not acting?."

"Naxals, Maoists and Muslim extremists have intruded into some of the media houses too. So, it is time to act fast, otherwise this will become a huge problem. If this govt does not address this problem, they have no right to continue," he added.

On an earlier occasion, the BJP Minister had said, "I repeat, I have been saying this for long; why, even Chief Minister K. Palaniswami and a senior police official have said the same thing". He was referring to the CM's statement in the Assembly on June 4 regarding the anti-Sterlite agitation in Thoothukudi and the police firing during May 22-23.

In February, while addressing a gathering to mark 20 years of serial blasts in Coimbatore, he said Maoists, Naxals, Islamic terrorists and extremists who promote secessionism were becoming active in the state. He also claimed the state government was not acting on his warnings, reported NDTV.

For breaking news & Instant updates throughout the day