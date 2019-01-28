  • search
    Tamil Nadu HSC time table 2019 released: Class 12th exam to begin from March 1

    Chennai, Jan 28: Tamil Nadu HSC class 12th time table or datesheet has been released on official website www.dge.tn.gov.in. The Tamil Nadu class 12 th exam would begin from March 1 and will go on till March 19.

    The Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) Tamil Nadu conducts the HSC exams for Class 12 students every year.

    HSC

    Tamilnadu HSC 12th Time Table March 2019 is available for the candidates who have opted the old syllabus or the new syllabus. According to the time table, the board exams will begin from March 01, 2019. The first exam will be of Language. On March 19, 2019, the exams will be finished. To download the Tamilnadu HSC 12th Time Table March 2019, the candidates can visit the official website dge.tn.gov.in.

    Tamilnadu HSC 12th Time Table/ Date sheet March 2019:

    March 1: Language

    March 5: English

    March 7: Mathematics/ Zoology/Commerce/ Micro-biology/ nutrition and dietics/textile and design/nursing (general and vocational)/ agricultural practices /food management and child care

    March 11: Physics/Economics/general machinist/ electronic equipment/ draughtsman civil/ auto mechanic / textile technology/ electrical machine and appliances

    March 13: Chemistry / accountancy / geography

    March 15: Communicative English/ Indian culture / computer science. Advance language (Tamil) / Political science / statistics / home science/ bio-chemistry

    March 19: Biology / Botany / History / Business math/ office management / accountancy and auditing

    Story first published: Monday, January 28, 2019, 21:25 [IST]
