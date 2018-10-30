  • search

Tamil Nadu holiday list 2019

By Simran Kashyap
    Chennai, Oct 30: There have been 23 public holidays declared in Tamil Nadu.

    If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this holiday list for 2019. The state government announced the list of public and regional holidays for 2019.

    Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.

    Holiday Date
    New Year January-01
    Pongal January-15
    Tiruvalluvar Day January-16
    Uzhavar Thirunal January-17
    Republic Day January-26
    Telugu New Year April-06
    Tamil New Year and
    Dr B R Ambedkar’s birthday    		 April-14
    Mahaveer Jayanthi April-17
    Good Friday April-19
    May Day May-01
    Ramzan June-05
    Bakrid August-12
    Independence Day August-15
    Krishna Jayanthi August-23
    Vinayagar Chathurthi Sep-02
    Muharram September-10
    Gandhi Jayanthi October-02
    Ayutha Pooja October-07
    Vijaya Dasami October-08
    Diwali October-27
    Milad-un-Nabi November-10
    Christmas December-25

    tamil nadu public holiday

    Story first published: Tuesday, October 30, 2018, 14:43 [IST]
