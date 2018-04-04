Tamil Nadu holiday list 2018

Holidays are important for everyone. If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this holiday list for 2018. The state government announced the list of public and regional holidays for 2018.

Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.

Holiday Date Day Remarks
New Years Day 01 January 2018 Monday Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur
Pongal 14 January 2018 Sunday Makar Sankranti
Thiruvalluvar Day 15 January 2018 Monday Tamil Nadu-specific holiday
Uzhavar Tirunal 16 June 2018 Tuesday Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
Republic Day 26 January 2018 Friday Throughout India
Holi 02 March 2018 Friday  
Ugadi 18 March 2018 Sunday Telugu and Kannada New Year
Mahavir Jayanti 29 March 2018 Thursday Religious festival in Jainism
Bank Holiday 01 April 2018 Sunday Year account closing day
Good Friday 30 March 2018 Friday  
Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2018 Saturday Birthday of Ambedkar
Buddha Purnima 30 April 2018 Monday  
May Day 01 May 2018 Tuesday Several states
Idul Fitr 15 June 2018 Friday Many states
Independence Day 15 August 2018 Wednesday Throughout India
Idul Juha 22 August 2018 Wednesday Bakrid several states
Sunday 02 September 2018 Janmashtami Tamil Nadu honours the birth of Lord Shiva
Ganesh Festival 13 September 2018 Thursday Vinayaka Vrata
Muharram 21 September 2018 Friday Several states
Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 02 October 2018 Tuesday Throughput India
Ayudha Puja 18 October 2018 Thursday Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
Dusshera 19 October 2018 Friday Vijay Dashami
Deepavali 06 November 2018 Tuesday Tamil Nadu, Kerala
Id-e-Milad 21 November 2018 Wednesday  
Christmas Day 25 December 2018 Thursday All states
