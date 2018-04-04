Holidays are important for everyone. If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this holiday list for 2018. The state government announced the list of public and regional holidays for 2018.
Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.
Tamil Nadu holiday list 2018:
|Holiday
|Date
|Day
|Remarks
|New Years Day
|01 January 2018
|Monday
|Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur
|Pongal
|14 January 2018
|Sunday
|Makar Sankranti
|Thiruvalluvar Day
|15 January 2018
|Monday
|Tamil Nadu-specific holiday
|Uzhavar Tirunal
|16 June 2018
|Tuesday
|Tamil Nadu, Puducherry
|Republic Day
|26 January 2018
|Friday
|Throughout India
|Holi
|02 March 2018
|Friday
|Ugadi
|18 March 2018
|Sunday
|Telugu and Kannada New Year
|Mahavir Jayanti
|29 March 2018
|Thursday
|Religious festival in Jainism
|Bank Holiday
|01 April 2018
|Sunday
|Year account closing day
|Good Friday
|30 March 2018
|Friday
|Bank Holiday
|01 April 2018
|Sunday
|Year account closing day
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|14 April 2018
|Saturday
|Birthday of Ambedkar
|Buddha Purnima
|30 April 2018
|Monday
|May Day
|01 May 2018
|Tuesday
|Several states
|Idul Fitr
|15 June 2018
|Friday
|Many states
|Independence Day
|15 August 2018
|Wednesday
|Throughout India
|Idul Juha
|22 August 2018
|Wednesday
|Bakrid several states
|Sunday
|02 September 2018
|Janmashtami
|Tamil Nadu honours the birth of Lord Shiva
|Ganesh Festival
|13 September 2018
|Thursday
|Vinayaka Vrata
|Muharram
|21 September 2018
|Friday
|Several states
|Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti
|02 October 2018
|Tuesday
|Throughput India
|Ayudha Puja
|18 October 2018
|Thursday
|Tamil Nadu, Karnataka
|Dusshera
|19 October 2018
|Friday
|Vijay Dashami
|Deepavali
|06 November 2018
|Tuesday
|Tamil Nadu, Kerala
|Id-e-Milad
|21 November 2018
|Wednesday
|Christmas Day
|25 December 2018
|Thursday
|All states
