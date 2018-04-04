Holidays are important for everyone. If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this holiday list for 2018. The state government announced the list of public and regional holidays for 2018.

Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.

Tamil Nadu holiday list 2018:

Holiday Date Day Remarks New Years Day 01 January 2018 Monday Tamil Nadu, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur Pongal 14 January 2018 Sunday Makar Sankranti Thiruvalluvar Day 15 January 2018 Monday Tamil Nadu-specific holiday Uzhavar Tirunal 16 June 2018 Tuesday Tamil Nadu, Puducherry Republic Day 26 January 2018 Friday Throughout India Holi 02 March 2018 Friday Ugadi 18 March 2018 Sunday Telugu and Kannada New Year Mahavir Jayanti 29 March 2018 Thursday Religious festival in Jainism Bank Holiday 01 April 2018 Sunday Year account closing day Good Friday 30 March 2018 Friday Bank Holiday 01 April 2018 Sunday Year account closing day Ambedkar Jayanti 14 April 2018 Saturday Birthday of Ambedkar Buddha Purnima 30 April 2018 Monday May Day 01 May 2018 Tuesday Several states Idul Fitr 15 June 2018 Friday Many states Independence Day 15 August 2018 Wednesday Throughout India Idul Juha 22 August 2018 Wednesday Bakrid several states Sunday 02 September 2018 Janmashtami Tamil Nadu honours the birth of Lord Shiva Ganesh Festival 13 September 2018 Thursday Vinayaka Vrata Muharram 21 September 2018 Friday Several states Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti 02 October 2018 Tuesday Throughput India Ayudha Puja 18 October 2018 Thursday Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Dusshera 19 October 2018 Friday Vijay Dashami Deepavali 06 November 2018 Tuesday Tamil Nadu, Kerala Id-e-Milad 21 November 2018 Wednesday Christmas Day 25 December 2018 Thursday All states

