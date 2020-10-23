TN govt extends lockdown till Oct 31 with some more relaxations: Details here

EPS or OPS: Who will be AIADMK’s CM candidate for the TN elections

How Khushboo's entry will help BJP to strengthen its star power in the South

Tamil Nadu govt urges Railway Ministry to resume suburban services in city

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Oct 23: Tamil Nadu government on Friday urged the Railway Ministry to resume suburban train services in the city, suspended since March in view of the COVID-19 pandemic, saying it will benefit the public, as well as aid economic revival.

Chief Minister K Palaniswami wrote to Railway Minister Piyush Goyal, pointing out that inter and intra-state train sevices had already resumed in Tamil Nadu.

"Metro rail services are also operational. The state government had already made a request on September 2 to resume Electric Multiple Unit (EMU) and suburban trains in and around Chennai for the general public," the Chief Minister said in the letter.

"Resumption of EMU/suburban trains will greatly help the general public and facilitate in the quick revival of the economy. Hence, I request you to give instructions to the Southern Railway to resume EMU/ suburban trains in and around Chennai, duly adopting Standard Operating Procedures (SOP) for COVID-19," he added.

PM Modi in Bihar rally says Oppn made Bihar 'BIMARU'| Oneindia News

The suburban EMU services connect the city to its southern and northern parts, including areas from nearby districts and are considered a lifeline for this metropolis.

The services have remained suspended since March when a national lockdown was imposed to curb the spread of coronavirus.