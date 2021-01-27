Tamil Nadu govt to unveil former CM Jayalalithaa's 'Veda Nilayam' as memorial on January 28

Chennai, Jan 27: In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu government has announced about unveiling Jayalalithaa's "Veda Nilayam" residence at Poes Garden as a memorial on January 28.

The E Palaniswami-led government in the State had taken possession of "Veda Nilayam" through a promulgated ordinance and after a 3-year legal battle with Jayalalitha's niece and nephew to convert the former CM's home into a memorial.

The 24,000 sq ft residence of Jayalalithaa was one place where not even the VVIPs could barge in without an invite. For years it was a heavily guarded, secure residence, where one had to go through 3 different check posts.

The State government's move was also considered as a step to curtail Sasikala's stronghold over Poes House's which was the ultimate power center when Jayalalitha was in power.

However, the AIADMK could not keep former Jayalalithaa's aide entirely away from Poes Garden as the property right next to Veda Nilayam was purchased and a grand residence is under construction for Sasikala to move in soon.