Tamil Nadu govt to allow temples earning less than Rs 10,000 per year to open from August 10

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Aug 08: Amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said all the worship places falling under corporation or civic body limits in cities and earning less than Rs 10,000 per annum can re-open starting August 10.

Earlier, the following rule was only applicable in non-urban areas.

On Friday, the state reported 119 COVID-19 fatalities, the highest in a single day so far, taking the death toll to 4,690 while 6,488 patients got discharged eclipsing 5,880 fresh cases.

How 'Vande Bharat' mission is beating tough flight restrictions in COVID-19 era

Also, Chennai's fresh cases dipped below the 1,000-mark for the first time in the past over two months. The state capital had recorded as many as 809 cases on June 2 and from the next day, the infection count crossed the 1,000 mark.

The case count in Tamil Nadu touched 2,85,024 with more than 5,500 new infections and active cases stood at 52,759. As many as 67,352 samples were tested and cumulatively 30,88,066 specimens have been examined.

Tamil Nadu, has the third-highest number of coronavirus cases in the country. However, few temples in the state were opened on July 1 following the Unlock 2 guidelines.