Tamil Nadu govt grants permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions

Chennai, Dec 23: Tamil Nadu government granted permission to hold Jallikattu event, with certain restrictions.

Number of players not to be more than 150 at an event, COVID-19 negative certificate mandatory for players. Nubmer of spectators not to be more than 50% of the gathering.

Jallikattu (or sallikkattu), also known as eru thazhuvuthal and mañcuvirattu, is a disputed traditional event in which a bull (Bos indicus), such as the Pulikulam or Kangayam breeds, is released into a crowd of people, and multiple human participants attempt to grab the large hump on the bull's back with both arms and hang on to it while the bull attempts to escape.

Participants hold the hump for as long as possible, attempting to bring the bull to a stop. In some cases, participants must ride long enough to remove flags on the bull's horns.

Jallikattu is typically practised in the Indian state of Tamil Nadu as a part of Pongal celebrations on Mattu Pongal day, which occurs annually in January.