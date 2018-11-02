Tamil Nadu govt fixes time slot for bursting of crackers during Diwali

Chennai, Nov 2: Tamil Nadu government on Friday fixed time slot for bursting of crackers during Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive.

People will be allowed to burst crackers between 6 am & 7 am and 7 pm & 8 pm during the festival.

State Pollution Control Board will monitor air quality 7 days before & after the festival in all corporations.

On October 30, the state government had said it would consult stakeholders regarding the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the state to pick a two-hour slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

The apex court had modified its earlier order of fixing an 8-10 pm slot for bursting crackers on Diwali, saying the time would be changed in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but not exceed the two-hour duration.

Diwali falls on November 6 in the state.