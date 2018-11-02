  • search

Tamil Nadu govt fixes time slot for bursting of crackers during Diwali

    Chennai, Nov 2: Tamil Nadu government on Friday fixed time slot for bursting of crackers during Diwali, in line with the Supreme Court directive.

    People will be allowed to burst crackers between 6 am & 7 am and 7 pm & 8 pm during the festival.

    State Pollution Control Board will monitor air quality 7 days before & after the festival in all corporations.

    The Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board would study the air quality seven days before and after the festival in all the corporation limits.

    On October 30, the state government had said it would consult stakeholders regarding the Supreme Court's decision of allowing the state to pick a two-hour slot for bursting firecrackers on Diwali.

    The apex court had modified its earlier order of fixing an 8-10 pm slot for bursting crackers on Diwali, saying the time would be changed in southern states like Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, but not exceed the two-hour duration.

    Diwali falls on November 6 in the state.

    Story first published: Friday, November 2, 2018, 10:44 [IST]
