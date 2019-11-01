Tamil Nadu govt doctors temporarily call off indefinite strike

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Chennai, Nov 01: The Tamil Nadu government doctors temporarily withdraw their indefinite strike. They were on strike for the past 7 days demanding increase in salary & appointment of more doctors.

The demands include time-bound promotion, pay parity with their peers in other states and restoring fifty per cent quota in postgraduate medical education for Government doctors. The formal talks and lobbying through informal means failed to resolve the issue.

The state health minister Dr C Vijayabhaskar had appealed to the doctors to return to work as there is a spike in fever and dengue cases in the state. The administration claims that sufficient measures are put in place to attend to the patients. The Opposition parties had urged both the sides to find a solution to avoid inconveniences to the patients.