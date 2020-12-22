YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Bihar Election Results 2020 Fake News Buster Coronavirus Unforgettable 2020
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Tamil Nadu govt bans beach parties and celebrations at beaches on New Year

    By
    |

    Chennai, Dec 22: In a recent development, the Tamil Nadu government has put a ban on New Year celebrations, parties and revelry on beaches in the state to prevent big gatherings and a further spread of coronavirus.

    new year

    Beach restaurants, resorts, hotels and clubs have also been banned from organising big celebrations on New Year. Celebrations on roads have also been prohibited by the government.

    South China Sea, defence cooperation: India, Vietnam draw 3-year road map to upgrade ties

    The AIADMK government has said there's no permission for the public to gather and indulge in revelries on the beaches on December 31 and January 1.

    According to reports, there will be no midnight revelries on beach roads, restaurants, hotels, clubs, resorts including the beach resorts that are known to host gala events on New Year eve.

    "The government has been taking concerted measures to contain the spread of the infection and is slowly relaxing the restrictions after a stringent lockdown period of nearly 8 months. People should cooperate with the government in containing the virus spread," the Tamil Nadu government order said.

    However, regular functioning of hotels, restaurants, clubs and resorts shall continue with the current standard operating procedures in place.

    More NEW YEAR News

    Read more about:

    new year tamil nadu

    Story first published: Tuesday, December 22, 2020, 9:27 [IST]
    Other articles published on Dec 22, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X