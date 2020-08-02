YouTube
    Tamil Nadu Governor tests positive for COVID-19

    By
    |

    Chennai, Aug 02: Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit has tested positive for COVID-19 but is asymptomatic. The Governor has been advised home isolation and he will be monitored by a team of professionals from the hospital.

    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit
    Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit

    "As the infection is mild, he has been advised home isolation and will be monitored by the medical team from Kauvery Hospital," stated a health bulletin from Kauvery Hospital in Chennai said on Sunday evening.

    Banwarilal had been under quarantine at the Raj Bhawan for seven days since July 29 after 84 persons in Raj Bhavan, including fire and security personnel, tested positive for the virus.

    "As a precautionary measure to last week's COVID-19 cases, 38 persons of the Raj Bhavan in Chennai were tested for COVID-19. Out of them, 35 persons are found to be negative and only three persons tested positive. Three members who tested positive have been shifted to hospital by the Health Department and are undergoing treatment," read the release that had been issued on Wednesday.

    Banwarilal Purohit was appointed as the Governor of Tamil Nadu on September 30, 2017.

