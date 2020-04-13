  • search
    Tamil Nadu extends lockdown till April 30

    By
    Chennai, Apr 13: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palanisamy on Monday announced that coronavirus lockdown which was to be in place till April 14 has been extended to April 30.

    With this, Tamil Nadu has become the fifth state in the country to extend the lockdown till April 30. Earlier, Odisha, Punjab, Maharashtra and Telangana had extended the lockdown in wake of the surging coronavirus cases in their respective state.

    The state government has tested 10,655 samples till Sunday and has recorded 1,075 positive cases of COVID-19. The state health department also has put over 93,000 persons in home quarantine and has screened over two lakh passengers at various airports in the state.

    Story first published: Monday, April 13, 2020, 17:06 [IST]
