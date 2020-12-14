Tamil Nadu elections could see Owaisi and Kamal Hassan coming together

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 14: The upcoming polls in Tamil Nadu could see an interesting combine of Asaduddin Owaisi's All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMM) and Kamal Hassan's MNM.

Reports while quoting sources said that the AIMM is likely to contest in 25 assembly seats in the elections to be held in April or May 2021. The News18 report said taht the party may join hands with Hassan's MNM.

Owaisi is holding a meeting today with party office bearers in Tamil Nadu and the same is taking place in Hyderabad.

State Assembly Elections slated to happen in 2021

The party is likely to have conferences in Trichy and Chennai in January to finalise the electoral plan.

Hassan has announced that he will definitely contest the upcoming elections. I will make an announcement later about the constituency from which I will be contesting, he also said.

Last year, Owaisi and Hassan were on the same page when the AIMM chief had backed the latter's statement that Nathuram Godse should be called a terrorist. The AIMM has been performing well outside Telangana. Recently in the Bihar elections, the AIMM won five crucial Muslim dominated constituencies-Baisi, Amour, Kochadhaman, Bahadurganj and Jokihat. It had contested in 20 seats in Bihar and in the Hyderabad Civic Body elections, the party secured 44 seats, giving the BJP a tough fight.

The report said that Owaisi is planning on uniting all the Muslim parties in Tamil Nadu. Tamil Nadu has Indian Union Muslim League, Indian National League, Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi, All India Muslim League, Tamil Nadu Thowheed Jamaath in support of the Muslims.