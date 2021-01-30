Tamil Nadu elections 2021: Nadda offers prayers at Madurai Meenakshi Temple

YouTube
    Chennai, Jan 30: As part of his two day poll bound visit to Tamil Nadu, BJP president, J P Nadda offered prayers at the Meenakshi Amman Temple in Madurai.

    Nadda was accompanied by party leaders and supporters. The BJP's national president reached Madurai on Friday night and will attend a meeting at Thamarai Thidal at Mashtanpatti in the city at 6.15 pm today.

    Nadda will also review the party's poll preparedness for the upcoming assembly elections in the state. This is his second visit to the state this month. Nadda had visited the state on January 15.

    Elections in Tamil Nadu are expected to be held in the state in April-May this year. During his visit, the BJP president will also visit the poll bound Puducherry.

