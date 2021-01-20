Tamil Nadu Elections 2021: How to check name in voter list and download voter slip

Chennai, Jan 20: The Tamil Nadu Assembly Elections 2021 are round the corner. Elections are also being held in the states of West Bengal, Assam, Kerala and the Union Territory of Puducherry.

Though one has been registered as a voter for quite sometime, or even when a person has transferred the registration to a new place, it is at times hard to check one's name in the local voter's list. Below we will provide you with step-step instructions on how to check your name in the voter list.

Visit The National Voters' Service portal: Log on to https://www.nvsp.in or National Voter Services Portal's Electoral Search page (NVSP). https://electoralsearch.in/

Keep your ID number handy if you have one. If you have the EPIC number then click on search by EPIC.

After you add the EPIC number, then select the name of the state

Once done, enter the details and click on the search button. Your details will appear at the bottom of the page.

If you do not remember EPIC number, then click on search by details

Fill the form that appears. Enter details such as name, age, gender, district, assembly constituency

Chose the option Search your name in the electoral roll

Click to see details when your name appears

How to download photo voter slip online:

Before you head out to the booth you will need to download your voter slop and online photo ID proof. Here are the steps on how to do the same.

Go to the election commission's webpage of your respective state

Go to voters corner

Click on Search Name n Electoral Roll

Fill in the details

Your name will appear. Click on view details and then you will be directed to your voter slip.

Now you can take a printout

Documents needed for identification purpose:

Passport

Driving License

Service Identity Cards with photographs issued to employees

Passbooks with photographs issued by the Bank/Post Office

PAN Card

Smart Card issued by Registrar General of India under NPR

MNREGA Job Card

Health Insurance Smart Card issued under the scheme of Ministry of Labour

Pension document with photograph

Official identity cards issued to MPs/MLAs/MLCs and

Aadhar Card