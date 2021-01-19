Tamil Nadu elections 2021: EPS meets Shah, likely to call on PM today

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 19: The chief ministers of Tamil Nadu, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand -- E K Palaniswami, Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Hemant Soren respectively -- met Union Home Minister Amit Shah here on Monday, officials said. The TN CM is likely to call on Prime Minister later today.

During the meeting, the chief ministers discussed various issues concerning their respective states with Shah, a home ministry official said.

The Assembly election is due in Tamil Nadu in the next few months and Shah had recently visited the southern state. Palaniswami has been heading the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) government in Tamil Nadu.

Jharkhand has been facing Maoist insurgency and the Centre has been offering help to the state in tackling the menace.

Chouhan, a senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, became the chief minister of Madhya Pradesh for the fourth time in March 2020. In November, the BJP won 19 of the 28 Assembly constituencies that went to bypolls in the state, securing a comfortable majority in the House.