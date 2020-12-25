Tamil Nadu elections 2021: AIADMK strives for a hat-trick

AIADMK, DMK on same page; support PM Modi over face-off with China

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Dec 25: The ruling AIADMK paid rich tributes to its founder and late Tamil Nadu chief minister M G Ramachandran on his 33rd death anniversary on Thursday, while state BJP chief L Murugan and actor-politician Kamal Haasan also remembered the Dravidian stalwart.

The iconic M G Ramachandran, popularly called as ''MGR'' died on December 24, 1987.

The AIADMK vowed to perpetuate Ramachandran''s legacy and also resolved to strive on the path shown by late chief minister J Jayalalithaa and secure a grand victory in next year''s assembly polls.

BJP Tamil Nadu unit chief Murugan, who was joined by scores of his party members in paying floral tributes to the iconic leader, said MGR was the force behind many from the deprived sections including himself to come up in life.

AIADMK cadre, led by Chief Minister K Palaniswami and his deputy O Panneerselvam, paid rich tributes to their late party founder.

Clad in black shirts, Palaniswami, and Panneerselvam, ministers, legislators and scores of party members paid floral tributes at MGR''s memorial on the Marina beach front.

Later, the leaders vowed to strive to form the AIADMK government for the third straight time in Tamil Nadu in 2021 when the polls are expected to be held in April-May.

Administering the pledge, Panneerselvam, AIADMK Coordinator, said the party would work hard to protect the true democracy created by MGR and strive to continue the good work of the leader and work on the path shown by the late Jayalalithaa.

"We will take a pledge to ensure a landslide victory in the 2021 Assembly elections and once again set a historic record," Panneerselvam said administering the pledge.

After the pledge, the leaders and cadres observed two minutes'' silence as a mark of respect to the departed leader.

Earlier, Palaniswami paid floral tributes to a decorated portrait of MGR, at his camp office. Panneerselvam too paid tributes to a portrait of MGR decked with flowers and lit a candle, at his residence.

The state BJP too paid respects to Ramachandran.

"MGR has been the force for many including myself to come up in life. I went to school and college wearing chappals and even partook the midday meal (scheme launched by Ramachandran), all because of him, Murugan told reporters after paying tributes.

Actor and Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM) founder Kamal Haasan, who has ruffled the AIADMK''s feathers by staking claim to MGR''s legacy, said that the only way to honour the late leader is to create a society free from the poor.

"(Our) inspiration for welfare schemes commenced forty years ago from Makkal Thilagam (leader of the masses-- MGR). The phrase "tomorrow is ours" (Party slogan) was given by him. The only way to honour him is to ensure there is no deprived section. We will do it. Hereafter we," he tweeted.