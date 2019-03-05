  • search
    Tamil Nadu: DMK to contest in 20 Lok Sabha seats, allies given 20

    Chennai, Mar 05: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) will contest in 20 seats and its allies will contest in 20 seats in the 2019 Lok Sabha elections in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry, announced party chief MK Stalin on Tuesday.

    The Congress has been given 9 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 seat in the union territory of Puducherry, said Stalin.

    Tamil Nadu: DMK to contest in 20 Lok Sabha seats, allies given 20
    Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) President and opposition leader MK Stalin

    The CPI, CPI(M) and VCK would contest in two seats each. The MDMK, IUML, IJK and KMDK would contest in one seat each. The MDMK has been given one Rajya Sabha seat.

    Also Read | Sheila Dikshit's firm 'NO' to alliance with AAP

    Stalin added that the constituencies to be given to Congress will be decided in due course of time after holding talks with alliance partners.

    On Wednesday, AIADMK officially sealed the alliance with BJP for the Lok Sabha polls in which the saffron party would contest five seats in the state. The national party will also extend support to AIADMK for the bypolls to 21 Assembly seats and in the biennial elections to Rajya Sabha this year.

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 5, 2019, 14:41 [IST]
