Tamil Nadu: Congress-DMK finalise seat sharing, grand old party to fight from 9 LS seats

India

oi-Vikas SV

Chennai, Feb 20: The Congress and the DMK on Wednesday finalised their alliance in Tamil Nadu for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. Out of the 39 Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu, the Congress would be fighting from nine seats, while the DMK will contest from rest of the seats.

One seat in Puducherry has also been given to the Congress. This comes a day after the AIADMK and the BJP finalised their alliance and decided on the seat-sharing deal.

"Lok Sabha seats in Tamil Nadu and 1 seat in Puducherry have been given to Congress. The constituencies to be given to Congress will be decided in due course of time after holding talks with alliance partners," DMK president MK Stalin told the media after the meeting the two parties.

Both DMK and the Congress failed to win any Lok Sabha seat in Tamil Nadu in the 2014 general elections.

[Grand alliance in Tamil Nadu: BJP to contest on 5 seats, PMK-7]

Earlier on Tuesday, Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) leaders, including its president KS Alagiri, met party chief Rahul Gandhi in Delhi to discuss the alliance. Congress had sought its traditional bastion Kanyakumari, which was won by the DMK in 2009, and Sivaganga, which was earlier represented by former Union Minister P Chidambaram.

The BJP had earlier closed the deal on its alliance with Tamil Nadu's ruling AIADMK for the Lok Sabha election. The AIADMK said the BJP had been assigned five of the state's 39 parliamentary seats - Puducherry adds one more seat. In 2014 general polls, the AIADMK had swept the by winning 37 seats in Tamil Nadu. The BJP-led alliance had won 2 seats.