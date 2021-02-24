YouTube
    Tamil Nadu CM unveils portraits of three freedom fighters

    By
    |

    Chennai, Feb 24: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami unveiled the portraits of freedom fighters VO Chidambaram, P Subbarayan and Omandur Ramasamy Reddiyar in the state Assembly.

    TN CM

    Hailed as Kappalottiya Tamizhan (The Tamil Helmsman), Chidambaram, popularly known by his initials VOC, was a freedom fighter and barrister from Ottapidaram in Tuticorin.

    AAP's Payal Patel becomes youngest corporator of Surat in Gujarat

    Accordingto reports, he had launched the Swadeshi Steam Navigation Company in 1906 to counter the monopoly of the British. Paramasivan Subbarayan was also a freedom fighter and diplomat. He was the Chief Minister of Madras Presidency.

    Ramasamy Reddiyar was also Premier of the Madras Presidency.

    In 2020, CM had announced that portraits of the three leaders would be unveiled in the assembly to honour their yeoman services to the nation.

    Accordingly, their life-sized portraits were unveiled today in the presence of deputy CM O Panneerselvam while Speaker P Dhanapal presided.

    Coronavirus: Working hours of courts curtailed in five Maharashtra districts

    Speaking on the occasion, Palaniswami paid rich tributes to the towering personalities and recalled their contribution to society.

    The House is adorned with the portraits of saint-poet Thiruvalluvar, Mahatma Gandhi, B R Ambedkar, EVR Periyar, CV Rajagopalachary, K Kamaraj, Pasumpon Muthuramalinga Thevar, CN Annadurai, M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, among others.

    After assuming office, Palaniswami unveiled the portrait of his mentor and late chief minister J Jayalalithaa on February 11, 2018.

    Story first published: Wednesday, February 24, 2021, 12:52 [IST]
