Tamil Nadu CM Palanisamy meets PM Modi, says decision on alliance after announcement of polls dates

New Delhi, Oct 8: The meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy in New Delhi on Monday has triggered talks of a BJP-AIADMK alliance in the state.

Soon after meeting the prime minister Palanisamy said that " decision on a possible alliance between his party AIADMK and the BJP, which is ruling at the Centre, will be taken only after the announcement of dates for local body polls in the state."

"In our meeting with PM today, we have put forward a demand to accord Bharat Ratna to 'Amma' and Arignar Anna (CN Annadurai). We also demanded Chennai central railway station to be re-named after AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran," he said.

"We need funds to implement various welfare schemes in the state. Keeping our financial position in mind, we will decide on reducing fuel prices in the state," he added.

Palanisamy last met Modi in August 2017, when the chief minister submitted Tamil Nadu's demands to the Centre. This will be their first meeting in 2018.

Tamil Nadu has the highest Lok Sabha seats (39) after Uttar Pradesh (80), Maharashtra (48), West Bengal (42) and Bihar (40).

Tamil Nadu is set to witness a multi-cornered contest with two main regional players - the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) and the DMK and over half a dozen other smaller parties vying for the 39 Lok Sabha seats. The AIADMK is struggling with the leadership crisis between TTV Dhinakaran and chief minister Edappadi K Palanisamy.

The BJP had fielded nine Lok Sabha candidates in Tamil Nadu in 2014 when it contested the election in alliance with six smaller regional parties. It won just one and polled 22.22 lakh votes. The Congress drew a blank and polled just 17.51 lakh votes despite fielding 39 candidates.