Tamil Nadu CM calls 3 language formula 'painful' asks PM Modi to reconsider

India

oi-Deepika S

Chennai, Aug 03: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palanisamy on Monday called the three-language formula in the new National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 is "painful and saddening" and said there will not be any deviation from the two-language policy being followed in the state.

"Three-language formula in NEP is painful and saddening. I appeal to Prime Minister (Narendra Modi) to reconsider. Let the states implement as per the policy," the chief minister said in a statement.

Taking strong exception to the proposal for the three-language formula in the NEP, Chief Minister K Palanisamy after a chairing a meeting of Cabinet colleagues at the Secretariat here, said the state has been following the two-language policy for several decades and there will be no change in it.

"Tamil Nadu will never allow the Centre's three- language policy. The state will continue with it's dual language policy (of Tamil and English)," the chief minister said.

The minister also cited to the anti-Hindi agitation by Tamil Nadu students in 1965 when attempts were made by the Congress government to make Hindi the official language.

Palanisamy said there will be no change to the two- language formula which the state had adopted decades ago.

Teaching up to class 5 in mother tongue or regional language and lowering the stakes of board exams are part of the sweeping reforms in the new NEP unveiled last week.