    Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer Gopalakrishnan appointed addl secy in PMO

    New Delhi, May 30: Senior Tamil Nadu cadre IAS officer, S Gopalakrishnan has been appointed as additional secretary in the Prime Minister's Office.

    His appointment was cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

    Gopalakrishnan, a 1991 batch IAS officer is currently serving at the ministry of electronics. Is responsibilities included handling of issues relating to e-governance, artificial intelligence, startups and innovation.

    He is an electrical engineering graduate from the IIT Madras. He did his post graduation from the IIM, Bangalore and. Gopalakrishnan also holds a masters degree in development studies from the Erasmus University of Rotterdams,.

    Meanwhile the ACC also cleared the appointment of Bihar IAS officer, C Sridhar as joint secretary and Himachal Pradesh cadre IAS officer, Meera Mohanty as director at the Prime Minister's Office.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 9:36 [IST]
