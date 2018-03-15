Tamil Nadu budget 2018 today: Here are the highlights

Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam presented the 2018-19 budget in the state Assembly today. This is the first budget of the Tamil Nadu government after last year's merger of Chief Minister K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK camps. It is also the first budget of Tamil Nadu government, after implementation of the Goods and Services Tax.

Here are the budget speech highlights:

Total revenue receipts, including Central transfers, are estimated at ₹1,76,251 crore during 2018-19.

The state's own tax revenue is estimated to be ₹98,693 crore.

During the period from July 2017 and February 2018, the State has received ₹632 crore as GST compensation from the government of India, Mr. Panneerselvam informs Assembly.

A sum of ₹786 crore has been provided for State Disaster Response Fund for 2018-19.

A comprehensive flood management plan for North Chennai and South Chennai has been prepared at an estimate of ₹2,055 crore and submitted to Centre for support.

The fiscal deficit to GSDP ratio is estimated at 2.79% as per the budget estimates 2018-19, which is well below the 3% fiscal norm.

The revenue deficit is expected to be ₹17,491 crore and the fiscal deficit is estimated to be ₹44,481 crore in the budget estimates 2018-19.

The revenue expenditure during 2018-19 is estimated at ₹1,93,742 crore, which shows a growth of 11.22% over revised estimates 2017-18.

It is estimated to increase to ₹1,12,616 crore in the budget estimates for 2018-19.

