Petrol bomb hurled at BJP Coimbatore office: Three TDPK workers held

Miscreants hurled petrol bombs at the BJP office in Coimbatore in the early hours of Wednesday.The incident occurred hours after the police arrested two people - a BJP worker and a CPI worker- for allegedly vandalising the Periyar statue on Tuesday.

Three people have been arrested in this connection. While, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam(TDPK) worker Balu surrendered before Police, two others Jeeva Nanthan, Gautham were arrested.

The police said that the bombs were thrown at the wall of the two-storeyed building where the office is located. The police have got CCTV visuals of the attack. The identity of the assailants are yet to be traced, said the police.

CCTV footage from the scene shows the miscreants throwing multiple bombs targeting the office and fleeing immediately.

#WATCH Coimbatore: A petrol bomb was hurled at BJP office earlier today #TamilNadu pic.twitter.com/hl3WRO0aB7 — ANI (@ANI) March 7, 2018

On Wednesday, a row erupted in Tamil Nadu over BJP leader H Raja's remarks indicating that statues of rationalist leader E V Ramasamy "Periyar" could be the next to be pulled down after a Lenin statue was razed in Tripura.

As the comments in a Facebook post against late Ramasamy, founder of the Dravidian movement, drew condemnation from several political parties in the state, Raja deleted it while BJP's state unit distanced itself from the issue, saying it was his personal view.

