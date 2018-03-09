Tamil Nadu: BJP leader slaps farmer leader Ayyakannu for abusing her

A Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader took out her sandals to beat farmer leader, who was distributing pamphlets criticising Central government, in Tamil Nadu's Thiruchendur on Friday.

A heated argument ensued between District Secretary of the BJP's women's wing Nellaiyammal and Tamil Nadu farmer leader P Ayyakannu outside premises of Sri Subramania Swamy Temple in Thiruchendur when the latter was allegedly distributing pamphlets criticising the Central government.

According to reports, during the argument, Ayyakanu abused the BJP worker and called her derogatory words, following which Nellaiyammal slapped him. In the video, Nellaiyammal is seen taking her sandal out to attack another farmer.

Meanwhile, temple administration intervened to pacify both the farmer and BJP leader.

This is not the first time that farmer leader Ayyakannu run into problems with the state BJP. During his protest against the central government in New Delhi, Ayyakannu the fight between H. Raja (National Secretary of BJP) and Ayyakannu. H. Raja spoke in media that Ayyakannu is a fraud.

Ayyakannu is also the founder and president of National South Indian River Interlinking Agriculturist Association.

