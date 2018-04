Tamil Nadu Bank holiday list 2018

Everyone keeps a close watch on bank holidays. If you are in Tamil Nadu, then you must see this list of bank holidays.

Tamil Nadu is the eleventh biggest state in the country and Chennai is its capital.

Holiday Day Date New Year Monday 1 January 2018 Pongal Sunday 14 January 2018 Thiruvalluvar Day Monday 15 January 2018 Uzhavar Thirunal Tuesday 16 January 2018 Republic Day Friday 26 January 2018 Telugu New Year Sunday 18 March 2018 Mahavir Jayanti Thursday 29 March 2018 Good Friday Friday 30 March 2018 Ambedkar Jayanti Saturday 14 April 2018 May Day Tuesday 01 May 2018 Idul Fitr Friday 15 June 2018 Dev Ji's Martyrdom Day Sunday 17 June 2018 Independence Day Wednesday 15 August 2018 Bakrid Wednesday 22 August 2018 Janmashtami Monday 03 September 2018 Ganesh Festival Thursday 13 September 2018 Muharram Friday 21 September 2018 Gandhi Jayanti Tuesday 02 October 2018 Maha Navami Thursday 18 October 2018 Vijaya Dashami Friday 19 October 2018 Deewali Tuesday 06 November 2018 Eid-e-Milad Wednesday 21 November 2018 Christmas Day Tuesday 25 December 2018

