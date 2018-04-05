Tamil Nadu bandh over Cauvery issue today: All you need to know

Tamil Nadu will witness a state-wide bandh called by the DMK-led opposition parties on Thursday to condemn "the failure of the Centre to constitute the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) as per the Supreme Court direction and the indifference of the AIADMK government.

The day-long bandh will be backed by farmers, students, lawyers, traders, trade unions, film associations and others.

The decision for a statewide bandh was taken at an all-party meeting, convened by the DMK at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. The meeting was attended by several opposition parties in the state including the Congress, the CPI and CPM, VCK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi among others.

No bus service between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka

In the wake of the bandh interstate bus services between Karnataka and Tamil Nadu will remain disrupted on Thursday. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has announced it will not operate its daytime buses and will decide on running night services by evening.

The vehicles especially buses from Tamil Nadu stopped its services at Hosur in Krishnagiri district on Wednesday midnight around 1am.

Similarly, buses which already reached across Karnataka including Bengaluru asked to return to Hosur on or before 4 am on early Thursday morning.

Trains will run as usual

No train services will be affected. A senior official will be the South-Western Railway said that all trains that operate towards TN route and all of them will operate as per schedule.

Chennai's Metropolitan Transport Corporation (MTC) is expected to run skeletal services since drivers affiliated to the trade union of the ruling AIADMK are likely to report to work.

Farmers in delta districts have decided to block trains in different areas. Workers of different parties will block main roads.

Govt offices to remain open

However, government offices, including those belonging to the Central Government, would continue to work on Thursday, as per reports.

Chemists Association to support bandh

The Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association, which has over 30,000 members will join the traders association's agitation.

Petrol pumps to stay open

Fuel outlets in the State will not participate in the Opposition-sponsored bandh on Thursday. The 4,650 pumps in the State would remain open during the bandh since only certain political parties and organisations had called for it.

No disruption of milk supply

Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association, said that members would provide in-principle support to the bandh. Milk shops would remain open and members have been asked to ensure milk supplies to consumers. Members would wear black badges.

However, since a section of retailers is participating in the bandh, they will not stock milk.

On Tuesday, The ruling AIADMK held a day-long hunger strike across the state with Chief Minister K Palanisami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam sitting on fast here while in districts, the protest was led by other ministers and party leaders.

The Supreme Court in its 16 February verdict had reduced the Tamil Nadu's share of Cauvery water from 177.25 thousand million cubic feet (TMC), which was less than 192 TMC allocated by a tribunal in 2007.

On the other hand, Karnataka's share of water was increased by 14.75 TMC.

The Centre has failed to set up the CMB within six weeks of the apex court's 16 February order. The deadline ended on 29 March.

