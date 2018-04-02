There would be a Tamil Nadu bandh on April 5. The state wide bandh call was made in a bid to step up pressure on the Centre to set up the Cauvery Management Board.

During the bandh, the opposition parties would block trains and also hold protest marches across the state.

Meanwhile, governor Banwarilal Purohit held a meeting with chief secretary Girija Vaidyanathan, home secretary Niranjan Mardi, DGP T K Rajendran and advocate general Vijay Narayanan on the law and order situation in the state.

The decision for a statewide bandh was taken at an all-party meeting, convened by the DMK at the party headquarters Anna Arivalayam. The meeting was attended by several opposition parties in the state including the Congress, the CPI and CPM, VCK and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi among others.

"The all party meeting has decided to call for a statewide bandh on Thursday to protest against the Centre delaying the setting up of the Cauvery Management Board. I request all sections of people including traders and students to extend their full support to the bandh," Stalin told reporters.

He also urge4d the traders to postpone their bandh call to April 5. The traders wing had called for a bandh on April 3. Since exams have been scheduled on April 3, Stalin urged the traders to postpone their bandh to April 5.

