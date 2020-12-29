Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: Rajinikanth not to enter politics

India

oi-Ajay Joseph Raj P

Chennai, Dec 29: Actor-politician Rajinikanth, who has been preparing to launch his political party, has put brakes on his political career.

Taking to Twitter, Rajinikanth said, "Without entering electoral politics, will serve the people. This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me."

This decision, by the actor-politician came after he complained of severe fluctuations in blood pressure and had been admitted to hospital in Hyderabad.

Earlier, a statement from the hospital said, "Mr.Rajnikanth has been admitted in the hospital today in the morning. He was shooting for a movie in Hyderabad since the last 10 days. A couple of people on the sets tested positive for Covid-19. Mr.Rajnikanth was tested on 22. December for Covid-19 and he was negative. Since then he isolated himself and was monitored closely."

Rajinikanth had also said that he would announce his political party on December 31 to contest in the upcoming Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021.