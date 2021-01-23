YouTube
    Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: Rahul Gandhi in Tamil Nadu today on three-day visit

    By
    |

    Chennai, Jan 23: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi is expected to arrive in Tamil Nadu today for a three-day visit (January 23-25) ahead of the state assembly polls which are likely to be held in April-May 2021.

    rahul gandhi

    According to reports, the Congress leader is expected to kickstart the party's campaign for the assembly polls. He will also interact with farmers, representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, and weavers in the state.

    Farmers' Protest: Punjab, Haryana farmers to set out for tractor parade in Delhi today

    "Farmers' issue is a burning issue throughout the country and Congress has been at the forefront from the beginning. Rahulji has taken leadership on that issue. Across the country, Congress has done programmes and dharnas. He will be interacting with farmers and will address a farmers' convention in Karur," news agency quoted party leader Dinesh Gundu Rao as saying.

    "He (Gandhi) will be interacting with representatives of the MSME sector, trade unions, labourers, weavers. He'll be having many interactions during the visit," he added.

    The former Congress president will also attend election meetings in Coimbatore and Tirupur districts along with visiting Erode for a party meeting.

    Story first published: Saturday, January 23, 2021, 9:25 [IST]
