Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021: DMK Chief writes to CM seeking special assembly session

Chennai, Jan 01:

Chennai, Jan 01: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin wrote to Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Friday, requesting to hold a special Assembly session to pass a resolution against the Centre's new farm laws.

It can be seen that Palaniwami's party All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is in alliance with the BJP for Tamil Nadu assembly elections 2021. However, the chief minister has hinted at a breakaway from the alliance. The AIADMK said "the party would not share power after 2021 Assembly elections."

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu BJP chief L Murugan said that the AIADMK-BJP alliance is still intact and the ties of the two parties are strong.

The AIADMK-BJP alliance will go against the DMK-Congress alliance in the upcoming Assembly elections so it will be interesting to see if the CM agrees to hold the Assembly session to bring a resolution against it's ally on the request of the opposition DMK.